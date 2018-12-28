Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel top Fandango survey of most anticipated 2019 movies

It seems Marvel’s strategy of revealing the next Avengers movie one year after Infinity War is working out in its favor, according to results from a new Fandango survey.

Based on responses from more than 3,500 film fans voting on the movie ticket site throughout the month of December, Avengers: Endgame is the most anticipated blockbuster of 2019. In a sense, comic book junkies have been waiting for this movie since 2014, when Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took the stage in front of fans at Los Angeles’ El Capitan Theatre and uttered the words “Infinity War.”

Of the major studios, moviegoers appear most excited for Disney’s upcoming roster, which includes Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Episode IX, Marvel’s Endgame and Captain Marvel, Pixar’s Toy Story 4, and Walt Disney proper’s live-action updates of The Lion King and Aladdin.

As for Warner Bros. and DC, Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the Clown Prince of Gotham, made the cut. Fans are also looking forward to Tom Hanks’ performance as Mr. Rogers in the biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Dwayne Johnson and Karen Gillan’s return in the untitled Jumanji sequel, and M. Night Shyamalan’s mysterious Unbreakable and Split sequel, Glass.

“The popularity of superhero movies is at an all-time high as we head into the new year,” Fandango managing editor Erik Davis said in a statement. “Marvel fans are particularly anxious for the final Avengers chapter after that Infinity War cliffhanger, and are eagerly awaiting the studio’s first standalone female superhero, Captain Marvel. It’s also clear Star Wars fans are missing their December fix, and they cannot wait for the next chapter in the Skywalker saga, Episode IX.”

See the full results of the Fandango survey below.

Most Anticipated Blockbuster:

1. Avengers: Endgame

2. Captain Marvel

3. Star Wars: Episode IX

4. Spider-Man: Far from Home

5. Toy Story 4

6. Glass

7. The Lion King

8. Aladdin

9. Dumbo

10. Joker

Most Anticipated Actress:

1. Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame)

2. Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame)

3. Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: Episode IX)

4. Karen Gillan (Avengers: Endgame, untitled Jumanji Sequel)

5. Margot Robbie (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part)

6. Emma Watson (Little Women)

7. Jessica Chastain (It: Chapter Two, Dark Phoenix)

8. Lupita Nyong’o (Us, Star Wars: Episode IX)

9. Sophie Turner (Dark Phoenix)

10. Taraji P. Henson (What Men Want, The Best of Enemies)

Most Anticipated Actor:

1. Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Toy Story 4)

2. Robert Downey, Jr. (Avengers: Endgame)

3. Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame)

4. Samuel L. Jackson (Glass, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man: Far From Home)

5. Bruce Willis (Glass)

6. Will Smith (Aladdin)

7. Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs and Shaw, untitled Jumanji sequel)

8. Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

9. Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

10. James McAvoy (Glass, Dark Phoenix, It: Chapter Two)

Rising Female Movie Star:

1. Naomi Scott (Aladdin, Charlie’s Angels)

2. Millie Bobby Brown (Godzilla: King of the Monsters)

3. Sophia Lillis (It: Chapter Two)

4. Cynthia Erivo (Chaos Walking)

5. Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel)

Rising Male Movie Star:

1. Mena Massoud (Aladdin)

2. Winston Duke (Us, Avengers: Endgame)

3. Noah Centineo (Charlie’s Angels, The Diary)

4. Finn Wolfhard (It: Chapter Two)

5. Richard Madden (Rocketman)

Most Anticipated New Standalone Comic Book Movie:

1. Captain Marvel

2. Joker

3. Dark Phoenix

4. Shazam!

5. Hellboy

Most Anticipated Animated Movie:

1. Toy Story 4

2. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

3. Frozen 2

4. The Secret Life of Pets 2

5. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Most Anticipated Horror/Thriller:

1. It: Chapter Two

2. Us

3. Pet Sematary

4. Zombieland 2

5. Untitled Annabelle film

