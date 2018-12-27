Macaulay Culkin to legally change name to 'Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin' after a public vote

Remember that adorable kid from Home Alone? What was his name again? Well, now it’s his name…again.

Macaulay Culkin has pledged to legally change his name to Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin after an online vote on the actor’s lifestyle and humor website, Bunny Ears.

Merry Christmas to me, from all of you! My new middle name has been chosen. You voted and the winner is clear. In 2019 my new legal name will be: Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin. It has a nice ring to it (if you like my name).#MerryChristmas — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) December 25, 2018

On a post last month, Culkin complained about his boring middle name (“My middle name is something dumb. Larry? Orange? Honestly, I can’t even remember it.”) and asked the public to vote on a new one for him, from suggestions which included Shark Week, Kieran (suggested by his brother, Kieran), TheMcRibisBack, and Publicity Stunt. But with over 60,000 votes, the runaway winner was “Macaulay Culkin.”

The 38-year-old actor discussed the name change in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, saying he decided he needed a name spruce-up after being reminded of his current middle name, Carson, on his passport. Fallon voted during the interview, selecting the future winner, Macaulay Culkin.

Culkin was also in the public eye earlier this month, reprising his Home Alone character in an ad for Google, nearly three decades after the movie came out.

