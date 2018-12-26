The movie Kevin watches in Home Alone is fake, Twitter (and Chris Evans) discovers

Home Alone is one of the season’s most iconic Christmas movies, and it’s spawned a bevy of memes and catchphrases, including “Keep the change, ya filthy animal!”

That’s the line uttered by a mobster-type in the 1930’s noir-style Angels With Filthy Souls, a movie Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) watches when he’s, you know, home alone.

But, as it turns out, not everyone realized the black-and-white film isn’t actually a real movie; it’s just a snippet created for Home Alone (although the title is a take-off of 1938’s Angels with Dirty Faces starring James Cagney).

Actor/director Seth Rogen led the revelations when he tweeted out his childhood misconception:

My entire childhood, I thought the old timey movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone (Angels With Filthy Souls) was actually an old movie. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 25, 2018

And he wasn’t the only one. Chris Evans, Captain America himself, among others, admitted that it took up until, well, yesterday to learn that Angels with Filthy Souls wasn’t actually a movie from the 1930s.

It isn’t? (Dead serious) — nick kroll (@nickkroll) December 25, 2018

I didn't know it until you just said this. — rodneyrothman (@rodneyrothman) December 25, 2018

But alas, unfortunately, Angels with Filthy Souls (and as seen in Home Alone 2, it sequel, Angels with Even Filthier Souls), never actually existed. In 2015, Vanity Fair published an article about the making of the one-minute-forty-second snippet, revealing that Chris Columbus actually shot the film-within-a-film on black-and-white negative film stock in order to accurate evoke the spirit of a 40’s noir.

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal. And a happy new year.