The movie Kevin watches in Home Alone is fake, Twitter (and Chris Evans) discovers

20th Century Fox

Home Alone

Movie Details
type
Movie
Genre
Comedy
placeholder
Dana Schwartz
December 26, 2018 at 01:27 PM EST

Home Alone is one of the season’s most iconic Christmas movies, and it’s spawned a bevy of memes and catchphrases, including “Keep the change, ya filthy animal!”

That’s the line uttered by a mobster-type in the 1930’s noir-style Angels With Filthy Souls, a movie Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) watches when he’s, you know, home alone.

But, as it turns out, not everyone realized the black-and-white film isn’t actually a real movie; it’s just a snippet created for Home Alone (although the title is a take-off of 1938’s Angels with Dirty Faces starring James Cagney).

Actor/director Seth Rogen led the revelations when he tweeted out his childhood misconception:

And he wasn’t the only one. Chris Evans, Captain America himself, among others, admitted that it took up until, well, yesterday to learn that Angels with Filthy Souls wasn’t actually a movie from the 1930s.

But alas, unfortunately, Angels with Filthy Souls (and as seen in Home Alone 2, it sequel, Angels with Even Filthier Souls), never actually existed. In 2015, Vanity Fair published an article about the making of the one-minute-forty-second snippet, revealing that Chris Columbus actually shot the film-within-a-film on black-and-white negative film stock in order to accurate evoke the spirit of a 40’s noir.

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal. And a happy new year.

Home Alone

type
Movie
Genre
Comedy
mpaa
PG
runtime
103 minutes
director
Chris Columbus
Cast
Macaulay Culkin,
Joe Pesci,
Daniel Stern,
John Candy,
John Heard,
Catherine O'Hara
Studio
20th Century Fox Film Corporation
Complete Coverage
Home Alone

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now