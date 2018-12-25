Go inside Disney’s Star Wars theme parks in new behind-the-scenes video

Disney has bestowed Star Wars fans with a Christmas gift straight from the galaxy far, far away.

On Tuesday, the company shared a new behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the Star Wars attractions that will soon be opening at its Disneyland and Disney World theme parks.

The footage includes details on two of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge rides — Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, which puts fans behind the controls of the iconic Corellian freighter, and Rise of the Resistance, which takes place in the middle of the battle between the Resistance and the First Order (and puts park-goers face to face with the villainous Kylo Ren).

Get a closer look at them in the video below:

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens at Disneyland next summer and at Walt Disney World in the fall. The next Star Wars film, the still-untitled Episode IX, will be released on Dec. 20, 2019.

