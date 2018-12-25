NYPD and LAPD both agree Die Hard is a Christmas movie: 'Yippie Ki Yay and Ho Ho Ho'

The debate over whether Bruce Willis‘ 1988 action classic Die Hard is a Christmas movie rages on — but the New York and Los Angeles police departments have their minds made up.

“On this Christmas Eve, we’d like to acknowledge our partners at @LAPDHQ who have been working with us to protect Christmas since Hans Gruber’s 1988 attack on Nakatomi Plaza,” New York police tweeted Monday.

They concluded their post with a hashtag declaring #YesItsAChristmasMovie.

The LAPD wasted no time in responding and even took their love for the film further, tweeting: “On this Christmas Eve, we too would like to acknowledge our partners at @NYPDnews for their continued partnership-they’ll always be more than welcome to follow in McClane’s footsteps & come to the (better) coast & have a party. Yippie Ki Yay & ho ho ho.”

They too posted the same hashtag.

Recognizing the long debate over whether the film is a Christmas film, the studio behind Die Hard, 20th Century Fox, released a recut holiday trailer on Dec. 19.

The trailer follows Willis’ John McClane’s takedown of terrorists who infiltrate the fictional Nakatomi Plaza with Christmas music and wisecracks that make the film play way more whimsical than action-packed.

While Die Hard may be seen by some as a holiday film, the 63-year-old actor went against the grain and disagreed at the end of his Comedy Central roast in July.

“Die Hard is not a Christmas movie!” Willis said.

However, his costar Bonnie Bedelia, who played McClane’s wife Holly, told PEOPLE in August for the film’s 30th anniversary that Die Hard is a Christmas film.

“Yes [it is],” Bedelia said. “It’s not your typical, sweet family Christmas movie but I think it’s entered the Christmas classic category.”

She added, “It’s a new Christmas classic, no question.”