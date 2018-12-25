Enjoy some sci-fi Christmas cheer with this Annihilation gingerbread house

Annihilation

Jessica Derschowitz
December 25, 2018 at 11:51 AM EST

Like your Christmas celebrations with a side of unsettling sci-fi?

Gingerbread houses are standard fare for the holiday season, but one baker took things up a notch by recreating the creepy lighthouse from this year’s big-screen adaptation of Annihilation.

The film, directed by Ex Machina’s Alex Garland, saw a group of scientists (played by Natalie Portman, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Tuva Novotny) venture into a quarantined zone known as Area X, where the laws of evolution and nature no longer apply. If you’ve seen the movie, or read the Jeff VanderMeer novel it was based on, you know the lighthouse plays an important role in the story.

According to Vulture, the lighthouse was made by actress Shalyah Evans (Girl Code) and her baker mother Catherine Stegman. “Behold my ANNIHILATION gingerbread lighthouse!” Evans captioned her handiwork on Instagram. “Compete with glass tree things, bone display, people trees, and horrifying impact point (Natalie Portman sold separately).”

Enter The Shimmer (if you dare) and get a closer look at the Annihilation gingerbread lighthouse below.

