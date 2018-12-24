If you’ve been looking to add something a little Marvel-ous to your holiday celebrations, boy, have we got some good news for you.

One of the most delightful moments in the recently released Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a brief gag where Chris Pine‘s Peter Parker reveals that he once recorded a Spider-themed Christmas album. Now, Sony has brought that Christmas album to life, releasing the five-track EP A Very Spidey Christmas on Spotify and Apple Music.

There’s Pine singing a very festive version of “Up on the House Top,” Jake Johnson doing “Deck the Halls,” and Shameik Moore performing a Miles Morales take on “Joy to the World.” (Sample lyrics: “Joy to the world / that I just saved. / You all can sleep soundly.”) There’s even a spoken-word version of “The Night Before Christmas,” read by The Lonely Island’s Jorma Taccone.

But the true highlight is Pine’s emotional performance of “Spidey-Bells (A Hero’s Lament”), a ridiculous tune that ping-pongs between holiday cheer and existential angst.

Stream A Very Spidey Christmas below.

Related content: