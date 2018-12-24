Gal Gadot wraps Wonder Woman 1984 with sweet message

Wonder Woman 1984 won’t hit theaters until 2020, but in the meantime, Gal Gadot is giving fans a sneak peek as filming wraps.

The actress posted on Instagram on Sunday to celebrate the end of the film shoot, writing, “We did it. Again!! And as much as the first time shooting Wonder Woman was amazing, this time was even more unique and special.”

Director Patty Jenkins returns for Wonder Woman 1984, which finds Diana (Gadot) in the mid-’80s facing off against a new foe. Chris Pine is set to return as Diana’s love interest Steve Trevor (although the details of exactly how have yet to be revealed), with Kristen Wiig joining the cast as the villainous archaeologist Barbara Minerva, a.k.a. Cheetah. Pedro Pascal is also on board in an unspecified role.

Wonder Woman 1984 will hit theaters June 5, 2020, pushed back from its original release date of Nov. 1, 2019.

