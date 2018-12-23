Andy Serkis thinks Snoke’s fate in Star Wars: The Last Jedi was 'so cruel'

The death of Supreme Leader Snoke in Star Wars: The Last Jedi may have scored the Resistance a much-needed win, but to Andy Serkis, the villain’s exit — at the hands of Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), who cut him in half with a lightsaber — was a little too vicious for his taste.

Then again, he’s the guy who played him — in motion-capture, of course — so he may be a bit biased. When the actor and Mowgli director joined a recent episode of Couch Surfing to revisit his iconic roles, he even cringed at the sight of his Star Wars: The Last Jedi character’s death. “So cruel,” Serkis said as the scene plays on screen. “He’s disposed of so early on in his career.”

In fact, Serkis has been saying goodbye to quite a few of his fictional counterparts recently. Aside from Snoke — spoilers ahead! — Serkis’ Caesar perished to protect his species in 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes, the final installment of the rebooted Planet of the Apes trilogy, and Ulysses Klaue, the black-market arms dealer he played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, died in this year’s Black Panther. “Someone has got it out for me,” Serkis surmises in the video above.

Still, maybe he’s not completely done with some of these roles. “It’s a Star Wars movie, anything can happen,” Serkis quips when asked whether Snoke could ever return. “I’m saying this with the hope that someone’s listening out there.” Maybe out there in a galaxy far, far away…

Watch the Star Wars: The Last Jedi clip from Serkis’ appearance on Couch Surfing above, and check out the whole episode here.

