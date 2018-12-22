Bumblebee starts off with a bang — but for anyone who grew up loving The Transformers series in the ‘80s, its opening battle sequence has even deeper impact.

The fight on the robot world of Cybertron that we see unfolding in the first few minutes is the kind of thing kids have been imagining with their Hasbro toys for decades. “The way that I originally pitched it was essentially it’s the opening moments of the cartoons fused with Saving Private Ryan,” director Travis Knight tells EW.

Knight gave EW exclusive insight into who’s who, and how he paid homage to classic moments from the cartoon and ’86 animated film.

To avoid people stumbling accidentally onto spoilers, let’s talk about them on the next page …