Chadwick Boseman almost snapped Andy Serkis’ ribs while shooting Black Panther

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

If you thought those Black Panther movie stunts were intense, Andy Serkis has a story for you.

Appearing on PeopleTV’s Couching Surfing, the actor behind villain Ulysses Klaw described a moment that happened during the night-time car chase stunt following the big casino brawl.

“This chase ends up with T’Challa, Chad’s character… chasing me and catching me,” Serkis said. “It was a night shoot and the very first take he kneed me so hard in the chest, ’cause he couldn’t really see with his mask on. I felt like he had broken my ribs in the very first take.”

Serkis was also battling jetlag, having just flown into Atlanta to film the scene, which he said he “ended up doing it about 30 times.”

Watch the Black Panther clip from Serkis’ appearance on Couch Surfing above, and check out the whole episode here.

Related Video: Andy Serkis Says He First Began Directing on the Set of The Lord of the Rings

Related content: