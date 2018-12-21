John Wick director still wants to reboot Highlander franchise

At the start of 2017, John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski confirmed to EW that he was planning to reboot the action-fantasy Highlander franchise.

“Right now, I’m very interested in doing the Highlander property,” said the director. “It’s scarily similar to John Wick. There’s a great mythology, it’s got an action-design challenge. What would a guy really be like after 500 years of practicing sword-work? I’m still a stunt guy at heart. You want to reinvent gunfights, how do you do it? You want to reinvent swordfighting, how do you do it? And that’s where we are at now. I love the first Highlander and I think I’m in a pretty good spot. The creative team, the producers and the studio that’s behind it have kind of said, ‘It’s yours to play with.’”

Little has been heard about the project in the time since, and Stahelski himself has been busy directing John Wick: Chapter 3, which opens May 17. But the filmmaker insists that he is still wants to bring a new version of the Highlander saga to the big screen.

“I still very much want to go in and do Highlander,” says Stahelski.

That project has competition for the director’s attention.

“I’m a huge fan of a property I’m involved in, and working on the script now, called Sandman Slim, which I f—ing really really like,” says Stahelski. “It’s a (fantasy) book series by Richard Kadrey. We’re working on the script right now. So, between those two projects, I feel very fortunate.”

The original Highlander, released in 1986, starred Christopher Lambert as a Scottish warrior who can only be killed by decapitation and Sean Connery as his mentor. Directed by Russell Mulcahy, the film spawned both big-screen sequels and TV shows.

Related content: