Guillermo del Toro producing remake of Argentinian horror film Terrified

EW has confirmed that filmmaker Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) is producing a remake of recent horror film Terrified.

The original Argentinian film detailed a series of supernatural events which occurred in a single Buenos Aires neighborhood. The film was written and directed by Demián Rugna, who will also oversee the new version. The movie’s script will be penned by filmmaker Sacha Gervasi, whose previous credits include writing and directing the Peter Dinklage-starring HBO film My Dinner with Hervé. The news about the remake was initially reported by Deadline.

The original Terrified is currently available to watch on the streaming service Shudder. See the movie’s trailer, above.

