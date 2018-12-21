Andy Serkis was bummed Ariana Grande didn't include his 13 Going on 30 'Thriller' dance in the ‘Thank U, Next’ video

Mary Sollosi
December 21, 2018 at 04:49 PM EST

Were you hoping to spot a certain MJ dance party in the throwback-happy “Thank U, Next” music video? You weren’t alone.

When 13 Going on 30 came onscreen in a recent episode of Couch Surfing featuring guest Andy Serkis, the Mowgli director became a little self-conscious. “I don’t even know how I can put myself on the stage with those people,” he said, watching himself join in the “Thriller” dance with Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo. “Look at that. Who do I think I am, quite frankly?”

“I really did enjoy doing that,” Serkis admitted after the initial shock of watching himself dance. And while it isn’t the biggest part the star has ever played, “weirdly enough, people kind of remember me from that role.”

And some are just meeting him in it. “An entire new generation just discovered this film because of Ariana Grande,” Couch Surfing host Lola Ogunnaike pointed out. “I am very familiar with it,” Serkis replied. “I was just checking to see if I was referenced in it, but I wasn’t. But never mind.”

Watch the 13 Going on 30 clip from Serkis’ appearance on Couch Surfing above, and check out the whole episode here.

