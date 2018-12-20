Triple Frontier may be a heist movie, but don’t expect the glitz of The Italian Job or the wisecracks of an Ocean’s scheme. Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal play five former U.S. special operatives who, after years of serving their country, decide to serve themselves for a change.

“It’s a study in greed,” Isaac tells EW, “and also a sense of: What does it mean to feel that you’ve sacrificed so much and feel like you’ve not really been looked after?”

Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix

The men unite to rob one of South America’s most violent drug cartels, only to find themselves second-guessing their motives. “What starts out as a kind of morally righteous mission ends up becoming more and more questionable as it goes on,” Affleck teases.

J.C. Chandor (A Most Violent Year) directs from a script he co-wrote with Mark Boal. Affleck and Isaac met with military experts to get insight into their own veteran characters, and for the film’s tense action scenes, the cast trekked everywhere from the muddy rain forests of Oahu to the mountains of Mammoth Lakes, Calif. “There were these long chase sequences, so I spent a lot of time prepping and doing high-altitude training,” Isaac says. “I didn’t want to hold up everything by having to take half-hour breaks between every take!”

And all that travel helped spark some close relationships along the way.

“I am expecting to be married to Charlie Hunnam any day now,” Affleck deadpans, “so when you see that announcement, know that me and Charlie, we hit it off and wanted to tie the knot on Triple Frontier.”

Triple Frontier will be available for streaming March 15 on Netflix.