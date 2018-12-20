Sandra Bullock had a crush on Speed costar Keanu Reeves: 'It was hard for me to be serious!'

Sandra Bullock’s character wasn’t the only one falling for Keanu Reeves in the first Speed movie.

The Oscar-winning actress appeared on Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show to discuss her upcoming Netflix movie Bird Box (streaming worldwide Dec. 21) though DeGeneres also probed into Bullock’s past roles as well — including the 1994 hit, which she credits with launching her career as a movie star.

“I think about how sweet Keanu Reeves was and how handsome he was,” Bullock told DeGeneres, exaggerating a swoon as she recalled working with the actor. “It was hard for me to be serious!”

She also added that she tasked Reeves with keeping her dress from flying up during the movie’s intense stunt sequences: “I said whatever you do, just keep my dress down!”

Still, while Bullock felt a spark, she admits she “never dated” Reeves: “There’s something about me that I guess he didn’t like,” she said with a laugh. “I think we were probably friends for [so] long because we didn’t.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings for showtimes in your area, and watch a portion of Bullock’s appearance above.

Related content: