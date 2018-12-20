John Wick 3 director says he and Keanu Reeves have 'ideas' for more sequels

John Wick: Chapter 3

release date 05/17/19
Movie Details
type
Movie
Genre
Action
Clark Collis
December 20, 2018 at 10:00 AM EST
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Director Chad Stahelski is currently finishing work on his third John Wick film, John Wick: Chapter 3 (out May 17), and is an executive producer on the in-the-works John Wick TV show, titled The Continental. But the filmmaker tells EW that he and actor Keanu Reeves have plenty of ideas for more movies featuring Reeves’ titular hitman, should Chapter 3 prove a success.

“I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit,” says Stahelski. “We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we’re in the entertainment business. We’ll let the audience figure that out.”

In John Wick: Chapter 3, Reeves’ character finds himself with a $14 million bounty on his head following the events of 2017’s previous film.

“The first part of the film is John Wick escaping New York and trying to line up the assets he’ll need to find a way out of the problem he’s in,” says Stahelski.

John Wick: Chapter 3 costars Halle Berry, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Anjelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, and Mark Dacascos, among others.

Related content:

John Wick: Chapter 3

type
Movie
Genre
Action
release date
05/17/19
director
Chad Stahelski
Cast
Keanu Reeves,
Halle Berry,
Mark Dacascos,
Asia Kate Dillon
Studio
Lionsgate
Complete Coverage
John Wick: Chapter 3

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now