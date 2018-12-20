John Wick 3 director says he and Keanu Reeves have 'ideas' for more sequels

Director Chad Stahelski is currently finishing work on his third John Wick film, John Wick: Chapter 3 (out May 17), and is an executive producer on the in-the-works John Wick TV show, titled The Continental. But the filmmaker tells EW that he and actor Keanu Reeves have plenty of ideas for more movies featuring Reeves’ titular hitman, should Chapter 3 prove a success.

“I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit,” says Stahelski. “We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we’re in the entertainment business. We’ll let the audience figure that out.”

In John Wick: Chapter 3, Reeves’ character finds himself with a $14 million bounty on his head following the events of 2017’s previous film.

“The first part of the film is John Wick escaping New York and trying to line up the assets he’ll need to find a way out of the problem he’s in,” says Stahelski.

John Wick: Chapter 3 costars Halle Berry, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Anjelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, and Mark Dacascos, among others.

