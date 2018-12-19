To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel is a go with Lana Condor and Noah Centineo

Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky will be back!

Star Lana Condor announced Wednesday via Instagram that there will, indeed, be a sequel for the beloved rom-com To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, which she revealed as part of a video titled “Lana’s Christmas List.”

“Let’s do this @noahcinteneo @jennyhan,” she captioned the post, referencing her costar and the book’s author.

Netflix got in on the fun, following up Condor’s post with a statement à la a handwritten note reading, “I miss you. I know it’s only been a few months and I swear I wasn’t trying to avoid you; I just didn’t know how to answer your question without lying to you,” it begins.

“The truth isn’t always simple or straightforward — and as we know all too well, dating contracts have a way of quickly getting complicated. But, the letters are out…it’s true. A To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel is coming to Netflix. And yes, you can seamlessly continue to run your #Covinsky fan accounts because your dreamy stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are in on it too.

“So let’s do this. I promise the next chapter will be well worth the wait!” the statement, signed “Love, Netflix,” concludes.

Based on the 2014 book by Jenny Han, To All The Boys stars Condor as Lara Jean Covey, a high schooler who expresses herself by writing love letters to her crushes … and then hiding said letters in a box. But when her sister sends the letters out, everything changes.

More specifically, Lara Jean then enters into a fake relationship with one of the boys, Peter Kavinsky (Centineo), in order to make his ex jealous and fool her current crush, Josh (Israel Broussard), into thinking she doesn’t like him. The result is a magnetic high school love story that’s perfectly awkward and sweepingly romantic in all the right ways.

The film, which was released on Aug. 17, quickly garnered a passionate fan base, and it didn’t take long for petitions to start circulating for a sequel, particularly because there are two more books in Han’s series — P.S. I Still Love You and Always and Forever, Lara Jean.

And now, fans will get their wish.

