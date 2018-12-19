Star Wars creator George Lucas tops Forbes' list of the wealthiest celebrities in America

It’s true. All of it. George Lucas, the creator of Star Wars, is the wealthiest celebrity in America, according to Forbes‘ list of such things.

Lucas’ net worth is $5.4 billion, thanks largely to that massive $4 billion payday he got in 2012 when the Walt Disney Company purchased Lucasfilm and all the Star Wars goodies that came with it. It was a win-win, considering Disney used it to churn out a brand-new trilogy of films, multiple blockbuster spin-offs, animated series, and multiple other live-action TV works coming down the pipe.

His net worth even succeeds Indiana Jones filmmaker Steven Spielberg ($3.7 billion), media mogul Oprah Winfrey ($2.8 billion), and basketball legend Michael Jordan ($1.7 billion).

Model/reality star Kylie Jenner, boosted by her Kylie Cosmetics, ties with rapper Jay-Z for fifth place at $900 million, followed by magician David Copperfield with $875 million.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ net worth hit $825 million, while Tiger Woods and James Patterson tied in ninth with $800 million.

These folks, encompassing the 10 wealthiest celebrities in the country, have a combined fortune of $18.7 billion.

Related content: