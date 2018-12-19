Macaulay Culkin is all grown up and still home alone, except this time he has Google’s A.I. helper.

The Home Alone actor returned to his Kevin McCallister roots in a new holiday ad for Google Assistant, which helps him get his home ready for the holidays so he can spend time jumping on beds, pranking the pizza delivery guy with that “filthy animal” gag, and definitely not burning his face with aftershave — because he’s out of it.

Culkin was 9 years old when he filmed the role of 8-year-old Kevin in 1990’s Home Alone. Now, the actor is 38.

He can just eat mac ‘n’ cheese while Google’s series of household devices get ready to abuse would-be home invaders. As the tagline says, “Make Google do it.”

“#heygoogle Have you ever wondered what Kevin McCallister is like as an adult? Me neither,” Culkin tweeted on Wednesday. “But just in case you’re curious you should totally watch this #ad.”

At least this commercial puts one thing to rest: no, Kevin did not grow up to be the serial killer Jigsaw, like some conspiracy theorists online suggested.

#heygoogle Have you ever wondered what Kevin McCallister is like as an adult? Me neither. But just in case you’re curious you should totally watch this #ad pic.twitter.com/uO9qMPrUT3 — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) December 19, 2018

