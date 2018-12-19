Die Hard gets remixed as 'The Greatest Christmas Story' ever told

It doesn’t matter what Die Hard star Bruce Willis says, to a certain segment of Die Hard fandom, Die Hard is a Christmas movie. Now it has an officially sanctioned trailer remix to prove it.

Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment, commemorating the 30th anniversary of the John McTiernan actioner, reworked the film into something more in the spirit of holiday movies from the ’80s and ’90s.

It’s all in the voiceover and the use of the “Russian Dance” from The Nutcracker. “This is John. He just wants to spend Christmas with the family, but when he gets stuck at the office party, it’ll be a holiday he’ll never forget,” the narrator says.

Fox also came up with this little bedtime story just for the kiddies getting tucked into bed, accompanying the press release:

“‘Twas the night before Christmas, at Nakatomi Plaza,

The office party was festive, but soon interrupted by drama.

Hans Gruber and his men, had forced their way in,

And taken everyone hostage, trapping them within.

But how could they know, there was a cop up above,

John McClane had arrived, to win back his wife’s love.

He would take them all out, winning everyone’s praise,

Welcoming Christmas Day, with his favorite catchphrase.

YIPPEE KI YAY!”

Die Hard — Christmas Edition, a special Christmas-themed home release for the film, is now available on Blu-ray and Digital.

