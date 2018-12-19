Child's Play remake teased with behind-the-scenes photo of new Chucky

In the Child’s Play films, it tends to be Chucky who enjoys taking people apart. But in a just-released behind-the-scenes photo from the new Child’s Play remake (out June 21), it is the insides of the killer doll himself which are on display.

The release of the photo, below, coincides with the announcement that MGM has partnered with FX studio MastersFX to create the Buddi doll, a contemporary version of the original film’s Good Guys doll for Orion Pictures’ new movie. MastersFX founder Todd Masters and his team took six weeks to prepare and assemble seven practical animatronic puppets, each with interchangeable arms and heads that performed a variety of required actions on set.

Eric Milner/Orion Pictures

Directed by Lars Klevberg (Polaroid) and from a screenplay by Tyler Burton Smith based on the original movie, the new Child’s Play follows a mother who gives her son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. The film stars Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry, Gabriel Bateman, Beatrice Kitsos, Ty Consiglio, and Carlease Burke. Child’s Play is produced by David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith, who oversaw last year’s remake of It.

