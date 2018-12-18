Today marks the 20th anniversary of the release of You’ve Got Mail, the late Nora Ephron’s ode to virtual dating. To celebrate, we’re looking back at our cover story — starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan — from the Dec, 18, 1998 issue.

They’ve been called the Tracy and Hepburn of their time. The cutest couple on the big screen today. The most combustible combination of chemicals to hit Hollywood’s periodic table in decades. And here they are—Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan—sitting at a sidewalk cafe on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, sipping ice water and doodling with their silverware as they wait to shoot a scene for You‘ve Got Mail, their latest boy-almost-doesn’t-meet-girl romantic comedy. One hangs on their every word….

“So I read a newspaper story the other day about an old observatory in San Diego,” Hanks is telling Ryan. “They use this oil to lubricate the telescope? But it turns out nobody’s making the oil anymore. They haven’t made it in years.”

“Uh-huh,” Ryan says.

“There’s only, like, 20 gallons of this telescope oil left. So now they have to switch to ordinary motor oil.”

“Uh-huh,” she says.

“It was a really interesting article.”

Uh-huh. Fortunately for them—and us—they’re much more fun to watch on film. At least they were in Sleepless in Seattle, the 1993 hit chick flick that asked the far-fetched question, Is it possible to fall in love with someone you‘ve never actually met? The answer, of course, was a resounding yes—at least at the box office. The movie grossed $126 million domestically, helped establish Nora Ephron as the most formidable female filmmaker in Hollywood, and sealed Hanks and Ryan’s reputation as the can’t-miss combo of the ’90s.

And now, five years later, the rom-com dream team are reuniting to ask pretty much the same question in Mail, only with a digital twist. This time the destined-to-love strangers meet on the Internet one enchanted evening across a crowded chat room, and type their way into each other’s hearts with a montage of poetic—but always anonymous—e-mails. The plot-turning catch: In the non-virtual world, Hanks and Ryan (or NY152 and Shopgirl, as they know each other online) are arch-business rivals. She owns a small neighborhood children’s-book shop; he runs a chain of Borders-style superstores that’s about to put her out of business.

“No, it’s not a sequel,” Ephron insists. “It asks a different question than Sleepless. This time it’s more like, Can Mr. Wrong turn out to be Mr. Right? That’s really what this is.”

Actually, that’s only half of what it is. Mail is also about two movie stars, Hanks and Ryan, and whether Ephron will be able to perform the same alchemy that turned Sleepless into a smash. “You never know if that magic chemistry is going to strike again,” concedes Warner Bros. cochair Terry Semel, who’s betting more than $60 million (not including promotion) that Mail will deliver. “But two people falling in love—especially these two people—has international appeal. If there is such a thing as a perfect couple, Tom and Meg are it. They’re like Mr. and Mrs. World.”

Snap Stills/REX/Shutterstock

On the one hand, you could look at Mail as a cybernetic breakthrough: the very first film to portray online life as it actually exists in the real world. Rather than the usual Net-movie nudniks—skateboarding spiky-haired superhackers downloading VR vixens with enormous silicon, um, valleys—we get Joe and Kathleen, two grown-up New York professionals who sometimes enjoy knocking back a few lattes while surfing America Online with their laptops. Like a lot of folks in the late 20th century, they’re ambivalent about technology—they can barely program their VCRs—but have found themselves swept away by the instant intimacy and masquerade intrigue of an e-mail affair.

The actors who play them can relate—although don’t expect to find them lurking in any “special interests” chat rooms at three in the morning. “I am not interested in that at all,” Ryan says. “I don’t want to talk to anybody I don’t know.” Hanks is only slightly more gregarious: “I logged into this 2001: A Space Odyssey chat room when I first got my computer,” he recalls, “but nobody else was in there.” Even Ephron tried a chat room once but found the experience depressing. “The spelling was so horrendous,” she says, “I had to leave immediately.”

On the other hand, Mail is also a throwback, an old-style love story resuscitating a fossilized Hollywood formula. In fact, the film is loosely based on The Shop Around the Corner, the 1940 Ernst Lubitsch creaker in which Jimmy Stewart and Margaret Sullavan played bickering salesclerks who were unaware that each was the other’s beloved pen pal. “I was watching Shop Around the Corner one day and it hit me—update it with e-mail,” says executive producer Julie Durk, who pitched the idea to Lauren Shuler Donner, her boss at Shuler Donner/Donner Productions and the power player behind Bulworth, Dave, and Volcano. Donner took it to Amy Pascal, then head of Turner Pictures, which owned the rights to the old movie (before Turner merged with Time Warner), and Pascal relayed the pitch to Ephron. Next thing you know, Hanks and Ryan are discussing telescope lubrication on the Upper West Side.

Actually, it wasn’t quite that easy. For one thing, Hanks, 42, was tired of being compared to Jimmy Stewart and wasn’t wild about the idea of stepping into one of his old roles. “But I decided to disregard that concern,” he says. “I mean, you’ll never see me remake Mr. Smith Goes to Washington or It’s a Wonderful Life. But Shop Around the Corner is very different. This is a very young Jimmy Stewart. This is Jimmy Stewart before Jimmy Stewart was Jimmy Stewart.”

Ryan, 37, had doubts too—although none of them had anything to do with Margaret Sullavan. “I really loved the script and wanted to work with Tom and Nora again,” she says. “But people were starting to get the idea that all I could do was romantic comedies. I’ve done something like 30 movies and only seven have been romantic comedies. But I was getting locked into that. It was starting to get irritating.”

Both actors could have easily passed on Mail—“We’d never slam ourselves into a movie just to cash in on something,” Hanks says—but both could also see that a Sleepless reunion made a lot of sense. For Ryan, locking into an eighth romantic comedy was plain good business; with the surprise success of this year’s romantic drama City of Angels and good advance buzz on Mail, Ryan’s per-picture asking price is now $15 million (on a par with Jodie Foster’s, just behind Julia Roberts’). Her next two pictures are also Ephron projects: Hanging Up, a comedy-drama Diane Keaton will be directing from an Ephron script, and Higgins and Beech, a Korean War love story Ephron has co-written and will direct.

For Hanks, who hasn’t made a bad career move since Turner & Hooch (although his recent hints at political aspirations sound ominous), Mail may be the two-time Oscar winner’s shrewdest maneuver yet—a guaranteed comedy hit after all that extra-crunchy carnage in last summer’s World War II epic Saving Private Ryan. “It was a no-brainer,” he decided in the end.