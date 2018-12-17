Legendary filmmaker Roger Corman will be profiled in a 13-part docuseries, it was announced Monday. Corman’s directing credits include 1964’s The Masque of the Red Death and 1967’s The Trip. As a producer, he has overseen literally hundreds of movies from 1954’s Monster from the Ocean Floor through 1975’s exploitation classic Death Race 2000 to 2014’s Sharktopus vs. Pteracuda. Along the way, Corman gifted early career boosts to a slew of young directors, such as Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese, Joe Dante, and James Cameron. The docuseries will focus on both Corman and his wife, producer Julie Corman. The show is titled Cormans’ Hollywood and is created and written by Ashley Sidaway and Robert Sidaway. Cormans’ Hollywood was shot over a period of four months in Los Angeles and features footage from over 130 movies.

“It has been a rewarding and emotional experience to share some of the great moments and memories from so many of our films over seven decades,” Roger and Julie Corman said in a statement. “We have been privileged to work as independents in Hollywood that in a way has allowed us to bring our stories to the screen for audiences around the world. We have worked with some great actors, directors and writers, and this has been a great opportunity to revisit the creation and production of these movies as producers, director and distributor. Our hope is that audiences get as much pleasure and fun from this series as we had making these films.”

Cormans’ Hollywood is produced by Shout! Studios and Ace Film in association with Friendship Films.

