Watch our red carpet live stream from the Mary Poppins Returns premiere

Mary Poppins returns to the big screen this week, but you can get a taste of the magic a few days early. When Mary Poppins Returns has its New York City premiere on Monday night, PeopleTV will be on the ground covering the red carpet, and we’ll have a live stream that you can watch here starting around 7 p.m. ET.

PeopleTV hosts Jeremy Parsons and Lola Ogunnaike will be on the ground covering the red carpet, which is set to feature stars Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda, among others. The screening will be at the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan.

The film stars Blunt as the ageless magical nanny. Years after she first helped the young Banks children discover the colorful joy that life had to offer, Mary Poppins returns to England to help the now-grown Michael Banks (Ben Whishaw) reconnect with his own young children, and save his family’s home from repossession by the bank. Miranda plays a lamplighter named Jack, and the starry cast also includes Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Angela Lansbury, and Dick Van Dyke in a cameo role. So far, reviews have particularly praised Blunt’s performance as a highlight of the movie.

Mary Poppins Returns hits theaters Wednesday. Watch the trailer below.

Related Content: