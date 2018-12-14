Next year, August will feel like Halloween. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, the movie adaptation of the classically horrifying children’s book series, dropped a new behind-the-scenes look at production, along with a release date.

Having recently won a couple Oscars for The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro is aboard the freak-fest project as a producer. He’s spotted in the new image alongside actress Zoe Colletti (Wildlife) and director André Øvredal (The Autopsy of Jane Doe).

Scary Stories “follows a group of young teens who must solve the mystery surrounding sudden and macabre deaths in their small town,” hence the suburban backdrop.

The film is set to hit theaters on Aug. 9, 2019, the same weekend audiences will see Disney’s Artemis Fowl and a week after the live-action Dora the Explorer. Fox’s X-Men spin-off with Maisie Williams, The New Mutants, is also scheduled for the beginning of August, assuming it doesn’t get another new release date.

CBS Films also released an animated version of the film’s title treatment, which had nods to the typography and background of the original book covers.

CBS Films

Del Toro wrote the screenplay for the film with Daniel Hageman and Kevin Hageman.

Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, Lorraine Toussaint, Austin Zajur, and Natalie Ganzhorn star, while Javier Botet, the man behind movie monsters like Slender Man and the xenomorph in Alien: Covenant, confirmed to EW he also filmed a role.

Related content: