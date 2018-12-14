Schitt’s Creek star Chris Elliott reveals why he probably won't work with James Cameron again

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Don’t expect to see another collaboration between Chris Elliott and James Cameron anytime soon.

While sitting down on PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing to look back on his past roles, Elliott, currently starring on Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek, told host Lola Ogunnaike that his supporting role in the director’s 1989 sci-fi movie The Abyss will likely be their only collaboration — despite their professional relationship starting on a good note.

“He was an ogre to lots of people, but for some reason he really liked me,” Elliott admitted.

When Ogunnaike asked if Elliott might appear as a Navi in the Avatar sequels, Elliott confessed, “I don’t think so because I went on Letterman and made fun of my appearance in The Abyss right before he had to come out and promote it.”

“Is there anything you’d like to say to him today?” Ogunnaike asked, after Elliott confirmed he hasn’t spoken to the director since the fateful talk show appearance. “I’m sorry,” Elliott deadpanned. “Maybe you should paint each other naked and that’s how you make up,” Ogunnaike joked, referencing the iconic scene in Cameron’s Oscar-winning Titanic.

Watch the video above to find out how Elliott, a comic actor, even ended up in Cameron’s drama.

