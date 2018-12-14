Bohemian Rhapsody is now the highest-grossing biopic of all time

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018 movie)

release date 11/02/18
Movie Details
type
Movie
Genre
Biopic ,
Rock
placeholder
Justine Browning
December 14, 2018 at 03:10 PM EST

The team behind Bohemian Rhapsody are the champions of the world at the box office.

The film has been crowned the highest-grossing biopic of all time after earning a whopping $608.7 million globally. Bohemian Rhapsody, which tells the story of Freddie Mercury and the members of Queen, is also a hit domestically — raking in $175 million stateside since its Nov. 2 release. The victory has pushed the previous record holder, the 2015 N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton, to second place.

The achievement is all the more impressive when accounting for the on-set drama related to director Brian Singer’s exit prior to the conclusion of filming and the lukewarm critical reception.

The news comes on the heels of the band’s groundbreaking song of the same name becoming the most-streamed track of the twentieth century.

Bohemian Rhapsody was recently honored with two Golden Globe nominations for Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Actor in a Drama for Rami Malek, for his portrayal of the late Mercury.

While discussing the accolade with EW, Malek touched on the project’s global success.

Alex Bailey/Fox

“The power that Queen has transcends any type of boundaries, not only through their music but in the way they communicate,” he shared. “There’s something about it that hits you so deeply.”

Related content: 

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018 movie)

type
Movie
Genre
Biopic,
Rock
release date
11/02/18
director
Bryan Singer
Cast
Rami Malek
Studio
20th Century Fox
Complete Coverage
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018 movie)

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now