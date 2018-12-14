Bohemian Rhapsody is now the highest-grossing biopic of all time

The team behind Bohemian Rhapsody are the champions of the world at the box office.

The film has been crowned the highest-grossing biopic of all time after earning a whopping $608.7 million globally. Bohemian Rhapsody, which tells the story of Freddie Mercury and the members of Queen, is also a hit domestically — raking in $175 million stateside since its Nov. 2 release. The victory has pushed the previous record holder, the 2015 N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton, to second place.

The achievement is all the more impressive when accounting for the on-set drama related to director Brian Singer’s exit prior to the conclusion of filming and the lukewarm critical reception.

The news comes on the heels of the band’s groundbreaking song of the same name becoming the most-streamed track of the twentieth century.

Breaking news 🚨 Bohemian Rhapsody by @QueenWillRock has officially become the most-streamed song of the 20th century passing 1.5 billion streams. 👑 pic.twitter.com/utOYWH3S2r — Universal Music Group (@UMG) December 11, 2018

Bohemian Rhapsody was recently honored with two Golden Globe nominations for Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Actor in a Drama for Rami Malek, for his portrayal of the late Mercury.

While discussing the accolade with EW, Malek touched on the project’s global success.

Alex Bailey/Fox

“The power that Queen has transcends any type of boundaries, not only through their music but in the way they communicate,” he shared. “There’s something about it that hits you so deeply.”

Related content: