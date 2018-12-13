Godzilla: King of the Monsters: Rodan, Mothra, and Ghidorah get own posters

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

release date 05/31/19
Clark Collis
December 13, 2018 at 09:00 PM EST

How big are Godzilla: King of the Monsters creatures Rodan, Mothra, and Ghidorah? Big enough, at least, to warrant their own individual, just-released posters, it seems.

“Rodan’s been kind of a sidekick character, but I’ve always had a soft spot for him,” the film’s director Michael Dougherty told EW earlier this year. “In a lot of ways he’s more powerful than Godzilla. He’s like this winged A-bomb. I think we’ve done him justice.”

The 2019 film’s human characters include Dr. Emma Russell (Vera Farmiga), a scientist working for the beastie-hunting organization Monarch, and her daughter Madison, who is portrayed by Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. The pair are kidnapped by what Dougherty describes as “a mysterious organization, with their own plans for the creatures.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is released, May 31. Watch the film’s trailer above and see those new posters, below.

