Princess Diaries, Love Actually, Law & Order: SVU among titles leaving Netflix in January

The great content cycle spins on. January will see many new movies and TV shows added to Netflix, but in the streaming service’s monthly tradition, there will also be plenty leaving at the same time.
In some cases, it’s a one-for-one trade. Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives on the platform, Rogue One will leave. And though Avengers: Infinity War hits Netflix on Christmas Day with Ant-Man and the Wasp following close behind on Jan. 29, the first month of the new year will also wave goodbye to Blade and Blade II, the Wesley Snipes vampire hunter movies that kicked off the modern age of superhero cinema.
Meanwhile, several classic romantic comedies will also be leaving Netflix in January. Say goodbye to Love Actually and How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days, among others.
See below for the full list of titles leaving Netflix next month, and see here for the full list of what’s coming.
Jan. 1
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Blade
Blade II
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Catwoman
Face/Off
Finding Neverland
Friday Night Lights
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Am Ali
Interview with the Vampire
Into the Wild
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Kung Fu Panda
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
Like Water for Chocolate
Love Actually
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Marie Antoinette
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Million Dollar Baby
Monsters vs. Aliens
Mortal Kombat
Rent
Sharknado
Sharknado 2: The Second One
Sharknado 3
Sharknado 5
Sharknado: The 4th Awakens
The 6th Day
The Godfather
The Godfather: Part II
The Godfather: Part III
The Green Mile
The Iron Giant
The Princess Diaries
The Queen of the Damned
The Reaping
The Shining
Jan. 4
Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World
Jan. 13
It Follows
Jan. 14
Armageddon
Jan. 18
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Jan. 19
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
