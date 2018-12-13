Princess Diaries, Love Actually, Law & Order: SVU among titles leaving Netflix in January

The great content cycle spins on. January will see many new movies and TV shows added to Netflix, but in the streaming service’s monthly tradition, there will also be plenty leaving at the same time.

In some cases, it’s a one-for-one trade. Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives on the platform, Rogue One will leave. And though Avengers: Infinity War hits Netflix on Christmas Day with Ant-Man and the Wasp following close behind on Jan. 29, the first month of the new year will also wave goodbye to Blade and Blade II, the Wesley Snipes vampire hunter movies that kicked off the modern age of superhero cinema.

Meanwhile, several classic romantic comedies will also be leaving Netflix in January. Say goodbye to Love Actually and How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days, among others.

See below for the full list of titles leaving Netflix next month, and see here for the full list of what’s coming.

Jan. 1

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Blade

Blade II

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Catwoman

Face/Off

Finding Neverland

Friday Night Lights

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Am Ali

Interview with the Vampire

Into the Wild

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Kung Fu Panda

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Marie Antoinette

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Million Dollar Baby

Monsters vs. Aliens

Mortal Kombat

Rent

Sharknado

Sharknado 2: The Second One

Sharknado 3

Sharknado 5

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

The 6th Day

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Green Mile

The Iron Giant

The Princess Diaries

The Queen of the Damned

The Reaping

The Shining

Jan. 4

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World

Jan. 13

It Follows

Jan. 14

Armageddon

Jan. 18

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Jan. 19

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring