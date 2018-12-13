To paraphrase Louisa May Alcott, I could never love anyone as I love this polaroid.

Emma Watson shared the first cast photo from the set of Little Women, directed by Greta Gerwig, and it’s essentially the Lady Bird crew back together with a few new faces.

Saoirse Ronan (as Jo March) and Timothée Chalamet (as Laurie Laurence) pose next to Gerwig, who directed them in that 2017 Oscar nominee. Watson, replacing Emma Stone as Meg March, is also seen with Lady Macbeth standout Florence Pugh as Amy March and Sharp Objects breakthrough actress Eliza Scanlen as Beth March.

Meryl Streep and Laura Dern will also feature in the film, but we guess they didn’t make the group pic.

Watson also shared the real quote from the book, which is, “I could never love anyone as I love my sisters.”

“I could never love anyone as I love my sisters.” – Louisa May Alcott, @LittleWomen

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

💗 From left: Meg March, Greta Gerwig (director), Jo March, Amy March, Beth March and Laurie (Theodore Laurence). pic.twitter.com/0hngR0BJWX — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) December 13, 2018

Gerwig’s work on Lady Bird earned her Oscar nominations for Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Picture, while the film won two Golden Globes.

The filmmaker, a superstar of the indie realm, jumped off that awards season springboard into the latest Hollywood adaptation of Alcott’s 1869 novel about the March family.

Little Women is scheduled for release in December 2019.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock; Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

