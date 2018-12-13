A game turns deadly in red-band trailer for horror-thriller Braid

For my money, actress Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale) concocted one of the year’s best onscreen performances as a beleaguered cam girl in the recent horror-thriller, Cam. Now, Brewer is returning the same genre — but playing what looks like a very different role — in Braid (out Feb. 1).

The film stars Imogen Waterhouse and Sarah Hay as two young women on the run. The pair decide to rob their wealthy, psychotic childhood friend who lives in the fantasy world they created as children. In order to pull off the scam, they have to take part in an elaborate and deadly perverse game of make believe.

Braid is written and directed by Mitzi Peirone. The film opens in theaters and on demand, Feb. 1.

Exclusively watch the trailer for Braid, above.

