Christmas hasn’t come yet, but Netflix is already looking ahead to the new year. The streaming platform unveiled the list of movies and TV seasons that will be arriving on the service come January 2019, and it’s as packed with big-name titles as ever.
There are some new Marvel additions set to follow the Christmas Day arrival of Avengers: Infinity War. Ant-Man and the Wasp is set to hit Netflix in the middle of January, after which all three of Marvel’s 2019 big-screen releases (including Black Panther) will be available for streaming on the service. And though Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist have all gotten the ax, the Marvel/Netflix partnership isn’t done yet. January will also see the release of season 2 of The Punisher, though a specific date has not yet been revealed.
Speaking of superheroes, Damon Lindelof and HBO are currently working on a TV show based on one of the most influential superhero stories of all time: Watchmen. While fans wait for that show to arrive, they’ll be able to revisit director Zack Snyder’s film adaptation of Watchmen when it hits Netflix in January.
EW named Darren Criss one of 2018’s Entertainers of the Year due to his astounding work on American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Those wondering what all the hubbub is about will be able to stream Versace on Netflix after it arrives on Jan. 17.
Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix in January below.
Jan. 1
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3
Across the Universe
Babel
Black Hawk Down
City of God
Comedians of the World
Definitely, Maybe
Godzilla
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
It Takes Two
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Jersey Boys
Mona Lisa Smile
Mr. Bean’s Holiday
Pan’s Labyrinth
Pinky Malinky
Pulp Fiction
Swingers
Tears of the Sun
The Addams Family
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Dark Knight
The Departed
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Strangers
Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
Watchmen
xXx
XXX: State of the Union
Jan. 2
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Jan. 4
And Breathe Normally
Call My Agent!: Season 3
El Potro: Unstoppable
Lionheart
Jan. 9
GODZILLA The Planet Eater
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Jan. 10
When Heroes Fly
Jan. 11
Friends from College: Season 2
ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium
Sex Education
Solo
The Last Laugh
Jan. 15
Revenger
Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry
Jan. 16
American Gangster
Jan. 17
American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Jan. 18
Carmen Sandiego
Close
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
GIRL
Grace and Frankie: Season 5
IO
Soni
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B
Trigger Warning with Killer Mike
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5
Jan. 21
Justice
Jan. 24
Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Jan. 25
Animas
Black Earth Rising
Club de Cuervos: Season 4
Kingdom
Medici: The Magnificent
Polar
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2
Jan. 27
Z Nation: Season 5
Jan. 29
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All
Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp
Jan. 30
Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles 2
Coming Soon
Marvel’s The Punisher: Season 2
