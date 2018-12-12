Christmas hasn’t come yet, but Netflix is already looking ahead to the new year. The streaming platform unveiled the list of movies and TV seasons that will be arriving on the service come January 2019, and it’s as packed with big-name titles as ever.

There are some new Marvel additions set to follow the Christmas Day arrival of Avengers: Infinity War. Ant-Man and the Wasp is set to hit Netflix in the middle of January, after which all three of Marvel’s 2019 big-screen releases (including Black Panther) will be available for streaming on the service. And though Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist have all gotten the ax, the Marvel/Netflix partnership isn’t done yet. January will also see the release of season 2 of The Punisher, though a specific date has not yet been revealed.

Speaking of superheroes, Damon Lindelof and HBO are currently working on a TV show based on one of the most influential superhero stories of all time: Watchmen. While fans wait for that show to arrive, they’ll be able to revisit director Zack Snyder’s film adaptation of Watchmen when it hits Netflix in January.

EW named Darren Criss one of 2018’s Entertainers of the Year due to his astounding work on American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Those wondering what all the hubbub is about will be able to stream Versace on Netflix after it arrives on Jan. 17.

Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix in January below.

Jan. 1

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3

Across the Universe

Babel

Black Hawk Down

City of God

Comedians of the World

Definitely, Maybe

Godzilla

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

It Takes Two

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jersey Boys

Mona Lisa Smile

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Pan’s Labyrinth

Pinky Malinky

Pulp Fiction

Swingers

Tears of the Sun

The Addams Family

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Dark Knight

The Departed

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Strangers

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

Watchmen

xXx

XXX: State of the Union

Jan. 2

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Jan. 4

And Breathe Normally

Call My Agent!: Season 3

El Potro: Unstoppable

Lionheart

Jan. 9

GODZILLA The Planet Eater

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Jan. 10

When Heroes Fly

Jan. 11

Friends from College: Season 2

ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium

Sex Education

Solo

The Last Laugh

Jan. 15

Revenger

Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry

Jan. 16

American Gangster

Jan. 17

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Jan. 18

Carmen Sandiego

Close

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

GIRL

Grace and Frankie: Season 5

IO

Soni

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B

Trigger Warning with Killer Mike

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5

Jan. 21

Justice

Jan. 24

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Jan. 25

Animas

Black Earth Rising

Club de Cuervos: Season 4

Kingdom

Medici: The Magnificent

Polar

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2

Jan. 27

Z Nation: Season 5

Jan. 29

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp

Jan. 30

Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles 2

Coming Soon

Marvel’s The Punisher: Season 2