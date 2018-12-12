Black Panther and Roseanne top the most Googled films and TV of 2018

No surprise here: Black Panther, one of the most culturally significant pieces of cinema in 2018, was the most searched film release of the year. Also not surprising, Roseanne, one of the most controversial television series, was the same for TV.

Google released its year-end data analytics, naming all the people and entertainment searched for the most in the past 12 months.

Incredibles 2 (a sequel teased for 18 years), Deadpool 2 (the highly anticipated Ryan Reynolds follow-up), and Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel Studios’ epic clash of the “Mad” titans) followed Black Panther in the film category.

Netflix’s Altered Carbon, The Haunting of Hill House, and Lost in Space; ABC’s American Idol; and YouTube’s Cobra Kai (misspelled in search as “Corbra Kai,” according to the data) topped the year in television.

When it came to the most searched for actors, the No. 1 spot wasn’t exactly an honor. Logan Paul, who became a YouTube pariah for his Japanese suicide forest video, filled that post, followed by another controversial figure, Bill Cosby.

Demi Lovato was the most searched person in general, no doubt attributing to her struggles with addiction. The singer revealed in a June song release that she relapsed after six years of sobriety. Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex landed her as the second most searched person, followed by Trump’s Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh (accused of and investigated for sexual misconduct) and, once again, Paul.

The fact Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” became the most streamed song from the 20th century this year should’ve tipped us off that it would also be the most searched for song of 2018, no doubt thanks to the fact Rami Malek’s Freddie Mercury biopic was also called Bohemian Rhapsody.

See more Google data for the year in searches below.

SEARCHES

World Cup

Hurricane Florence

Mac Miller

Kate Spade

Anthony Bourdain

Black Panther

Mega Millions Results

Stan Lee

Demi Lovato

Election Results

NEWS

World Cup

Hurricane Florence

Mega Millions

Election Results

Hurricane Michael

Kavanaugh Confirmation

Florida Shooting

Royal Wedding

Olympic Medal Count

Government Shutdown

PEOPLE

Demi Lovato

Meghan Markle

Brett Kavanaugh

Logan Paul

Khloe Kardashian

Eminem

Urban Meyer

Ariana Grande

Rick Ross

Cardi B

TV SHOWS

Roseanne

Altered Carbon

The Haunting of Hill House

American Idol

Lost in Space

Corbra Kai

Castle Rock

Westworld

Insatiable

On My Block

ACTORS

Logan Paul

Bill Cosby

Sylvester Stallone

Pete Davidson

Michael B. Jordan

Allison Mack

Noah Centineo

Bradley Cooper

Roseanne Barr

Chadwick Boseman

ATHLETES

Tristan Thompson

Shaun White

Lindsey Vonn

Le’Veon Bell

Kawhi Leonard

Dez Bryant

Nick Foles

Chloe Kim

Naomi Osaka

Johnny Weir

POLITICIANS

Stacey Abrams

Beto O’Rourke

Ted Cruz

Andrew Gillum

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Nikki Haley

Lindsey Graham

Kyrsten Sinema

Nancy Pelosi

Susan Collins

LOSS

Mac Miller

Kate Spade

Anthony Bourdain

Stan Lee

Aretha Franklin

XXXTentacion

Mollie Tibbetts

Avicii

Burt Reynolds

John McCain

MUSICIANS AND BANDS

Demi Lovato

Eminem

Ariana Grande

Rick Ross

Cardi B

Travis Scott

Childish Gambino

Machine Gun Kelly

Meek Mill

Queen

MOVIES

Black Panther

Incredibles 2

Deadpool 2

Avengers: Infinity War

A Quiet Place

A Star i Born

Bohemian Rhapsody

Venom

Hereditary

The Nun

SONGS

“Bohemian Rhapsody’

“This is America”

“Baby Shark”

“God’s Plan”

“Killshot”

“In My Feelings”

“Electric Slide”

“thank u, next”

“Mo Bamba”

“Lucid Dreams”

VIDEO GAMES

Fortnite

Read Dead Redemption

Fallout 76

Far Cry 5

God of War

Monster Hunter: World

Sea of Thieves

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Zombs Royal

HOW TO

How to vote

How to register to vote

How to play Mega Millions

How to buy Ripple

How to turn off automatic updates

How to get the old Snapchat back

How to play Powerball

How to buy Bitcoin

How to screen record

How to get boogie down emote

WHERE IS…

Where is Villanova University

Where is Croatia

Where is Parkland Florida

Where is Hurricane Florence

Where is Hurricane Michael

Where is my polling place

Where is Pyeongchang

Where is Amazon based

Where is Paradise California

Where is Prince from

WHAT IS…?

What is Bitcoin

What is racketeering

What is DACA

What is a government shutdown

What is Good Friday

What is Prince Harry’s last name

What is Fortnite

What is a duck boat

What is yanny laurel

What is a nationalist

WHO…?

Who won the Mega Millions

Who dies in Infinity War

Who won McGregor vs. Khabib

Who won Logan or KSI

Who killed XXTentacion

Who won the election

Who bit Beyonce

Who is Lil Tay

Who does Arie end up with

Who is Marshmello

CELEBRITY BABY NAMES

Kylie Jenner

Royal Baby

Khloe Kardashian

Cardi B

Kim Kardashian

Ace Family

Pippa Middleton

Joanna Gaines

Tia Mowry

Ginger Zee

Related content: