Black Panther and Roseanne top the most Googled films and TV of 2018

No surprise here: Black Panther, one of the most culturally significant pieces of cinema in 2018, was the most searched film release of the year. Also not surprising, Roseanne, one of the most controversial television series, was the same for TV.
Google released its year-end data analytics, naming all the people and entertainment searched for the most in the past 12 months.
Incredibles 2 (a sequel teased for 18 years), Deadpool 2 (the highly anticipated Ryan Reynolds follow-up), and Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel Studios’ epic clash of the “Mad” titans) followed Black Panther in the film category.
Netflix’s Altered Carbon, The Haunting of Hill House, and Lost in Space; ABC’s American Idol; and YouTube’s Cobra Kai (misspelled in search as “Corbra Kai,” according to the data) topped the year in television.
When it came to the most searched for actors, the No. 1 spot wasn’t exactly an honor. Logan Paul, who became a YouTube pariah for his Japanese suicide forest video, filled that post, followed by another controversial figure, Bill Cosby.
Demi Lovato was the most searched person in general, no doubt attributing to her struggles with addiction. The singer revealed in a June song release that she relapsed after six years of sobriety. Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex landed her as the second most searched person, followed by Trump’s Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh (accused of and investigated for sexual misconduct) and, once again, Paul.
The fact Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” became the most streamed song from the 20th century this year should’ve tipped us off that it would also be the most searched for song of 2018, no doubt thanks to the fact Rami Malek’s Freddie Mercury biopic was also called Bohemian Rhapsody.
SEARCHES
World Cup
Hurricane Florence
Mac Miller
Kate Spade
Anthony Bourdain
Black Panther
Mega Millions Results
Stan Lee
Demi Lovato
Election Results
NEWS
World Cup
Hurricane Florence
Mega Millions
Election Results
Hurricane Michael
Kavanaugh Confirmation
Florida Shooting
Royal Wedding
Olympic Medal Count
Government Shutdown
PEOPLE
Demi Lovato
Meghan Markle
Brett Kavanaugh
Logan Paul
Khloe Kardashian
Eminem
Urban Meyer
Ariana Grande
Rick Ross
Cardi B
TV SHOWS
Roseanne
Altered Carbon
The Haunting of Hill House
American Idol
Lost in Space
Corbra Kai
Castle Rock
Westworld
Insatiable
On My Block
ACTORS
Logan Paul
Bill Cosby
Sylvester Stallone
Pete Davidson
Michael B. Jordan
Allison Mack
Noah Centineo
Bradley Cooper
Roseanne Barr
Chadwick Boseman
ATHLETES
Tristan Thompson
Shaun White
Lindsey Vonn
Le’Veon Bell
Kawhi Leonard
Dez Bryant
Nick Foles
Chloe Kim
Naomi Osaka
Johnny Weir
POLITICIANS
Stacey Abrams
Beto O’Rourke
Ted Cruz
Andrew Gillum
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Nikki Haley
Lindsey Graham
Kyrsten Sinema
Nancy Pelosi
Susan Collins
LOSS
Mac Miller
Kate Spade
Anthony Bourdain
Stan Lee
Aretha Franklin
XXXTentacion
Mollie Tibbetts
Avicii
Burt Reynolds
John McCain
MUSICIANS AND BANDS
Demi Lovato
Eminem
Ariana Grande
Rick Ross
Cardi B
Travis Scott
Childish Gambino
Machine Gun Kelly
Meek Mill
Queen
MOVIES
Black Panther
Incredibles 2
Deadpool 2
Avengers: Infinity War
A Quiet Place
A Star i Born
Bohemian Rhapsody
Venom
Hereditary
The Nun
SONGS
“Bohemian Rhapsody’
“This is America”
“Baby Shark”
“God’s Plan”
“Killshot”
“In My Feelings”
“Electric Slide”
“thank u, next”
“Mo Bamba”
“Lucid Dreams”
VIDEO GAMES
Fortnite
Read Dead Redemption
Fallout 76
Far Cry 5
God of War
Monster Hunter: World
Sea of Thieves
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Zombs Royal
HOW TO
How to vote
How to register to vote
How to play Mega Millions
How to buy Ripple
How to turn off automatic updates
How to get the old Snapchat back
How to play Powerball
How to buy Bitcoin
How to screen record
How to get boogie down emote
WHERE IS…
Where is Villanova University
Where is Croatia
Where is Parkland Florida
Where is Hurricane Florence
Where is Hurricane Michael
Where is my polling place
Where is Pyeongchang
Where is Amazon based
Where is Paradise California
Where is Prince from
WHAT IS…?
What is Bitcoin
What is racketeering
What is DACA
What is a government shutdown
What is Good Friday
What is Prince Harry’s last name
What is Fortnite
What is a duck boat
What is yanny laurel
What is a nationalist
WHO…?
Who won the Mega Millions
Who dies in Infinity War
Who won McGregor vs. Khabib
Who won Logan or KSI
Who killed XXTentacion
Who won the election
Who bit Beyonce
Who is Lil Tay
Who does Arie end up with
Who is Marshmello
CELEBRITY BABY NAMES
Kylie Jenner
Royal Baby
Khloe Kardashian
Cardi B
Kim Kardashian
Ace Family
Pippa Middleton
Joanna Gaines
Tia Mowry
Ginger Zee
