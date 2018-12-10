Deadpool passionately defends Nickelback in latest Once Upon trailer

Deadpool gives an impassioned defense of a certain ever-mockable Canadian post-grunge band in the latest trailer for Once Upon a Deadpool, the superhero franchise’s PG-13-edited holiday cash grab plus charity event.
The setup: Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) kidnaps Fred Savage — in a play on the latter’s iconic Princess Bride role — and tells him the story of Deadpool 2, albeit edited for a softer grade. Fair warning: You’re going to have “How You Remind Me” stuck in your head after watching this:
NPR, by and by, once investigated why people hate on Nickelback so much and concluded it’s a combination of radio play overexposure, the band’s choice of genre (“umpteenth-generation copy-of-a-copy post-grunge”) and the group’s “Creed-esque self-importance”
In case you missed it, there was also this promo released late last week, where Savage asks Deadpool some questions about this whole Once Upon a Deadpool thing, which donates $1 of every ticket to a cancer charity:
Once Upon a Deadpool hits theaters Dec. 12.
Related Content:
- Once Upon a Deadpool trailer recruits Fred Savage for riff on The Princess Bride
- Ryan Reynolds mounts a reindeer in Once Upon a Deadpool poster
- Avengers: Endgame trailer breaks historic single-day viewing record
Comments