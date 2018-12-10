Deadpool passionately defends Nickelback in latest Once Upon trailer

Once Upon a Deadpool

release date 12/12/18
Movie Details
type
Movie
Genre
Superhero
placeholder
James Hibberd
December 10, 2018 at 10:05 AM EST

Deadpool gives an impassioned defense of a certain ever-mockable Canadian post-grunge band in the latest trailer for Once Upon a Deadpool, the superhero franchise’s PG-13-edited holiday cash grab plus charity event.

The setup: Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) kidnaps Fred Savage — in a play on the latter’s iconic Princess Bride role — and tells him the story of Deadpool 2, albeit edited for a softer grade. Fair warning: You’re going to have “How You Remind Me” stuck in your head after watching this:

NPR, by and by, once investigated why people hate on Nickelback so much and concluded it’s a combination of radio play overexposure, the band’s choice of genre (“umpteenth-generation copy-of-a-copy post-grunge”) and the group’s “Creed-esque self-importance”

In case you missed it, there was also this promo released late last week, where Savage asks Deadpool some questions about this whole Once Upon a Deadpool thing, which donates $1 of every ticket to a cancer charity:

Once Upon a Deadpool hits theaters Dec. 12.

Related Content: 

Once Upon a Deadpool

type
Movie
Genre
Superhero
release date
12/12/18
Cast
Ryan Reynolds
Complete Coverage
Once Upon a Deadpool

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now