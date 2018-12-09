Ralph Breaks the Internet makes it three in a row at the box office

Ralph Breaks the Internet hasn’t run out of extra lives yet.

On a slow weekend at the box office featuring no major new releases, Disney’s pixel-powered sequel is on track to edge out fellow animated film The Grinch to claim the No. 1 spot for the third week in a row. From Friday through Sunday, Ralph will take in an estimated $16.1 million at 3,795 theaters in the U.S. and Canada.

That amount brings the film’s domestic total to $140.9 million after 19 days in theaters. Overseas, Ralph will add about $34.1 million this weekend, for a worldwide tally of $258.2 million.

Following up 2012’s Wreck-It Ralph, Ralph Breaks the Internet once again stars John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman as a pair of videogame pals who embark on a journey of self-discovery — this time in cyberspace. Reviews have been positive, and audiences gave the movie an A-minus CinemaScore.

The rest of the top five should be a repeat of last weekend, with Ralph followed by Universal’s holiday tale The Grinch ($15.2 million), MGM’s Rocky installment Creed II ($10.3 million), Warner Bros’. wizarding caper Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald ($6.8 million), and Fox’s Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody ($6 million).

While none of the major studios had new wide-release offerings this weekend, Universal re-released Schindler’s List in 1,029 theaters to mark the film’s 25th anniversary, earning an estimated $550,000.

Warner Bros. also made a splash in China this weekend, unveiling the superhero tentpole Aquaman to the tune of $93.6 million. The film opens Dec. 21 in the U.S.

Warner Bros. Pictures

In limited release, Focus Features’ Mary Queen of Scots will debut with about $200,000 in four locations, which works out to a strong per-screen average of $50,000. Neon’s Vox Lux arrives in six theaters with about $162,252 (a per-screen average of $27,042), and Roadside Attractions’ Ben Is Back bows with about $80,972 on four screens (a per-screen average of $20,243).

Next weekend’s multiplex offerings include the steampunk saga Mortal Engines, the crime drama The Mule, and the animated adventure Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Overall box office is up 9.9 percent year-to-date, according to Comscore. See the Dec. 7-9 figures below.

1. Ralph Breaks the Internet — $16.1 million

2. The Grinch — $15.2 million

3. Creed II — $10.3 million

4. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald — $6.8 million

5. Bohemian Rhapsody — $6 million

6. Instant Family — $5.6 million

7. Green Book — $3.9 million

8. Robin Hood — $3.6 million

9. The Possession of Hannah Grace — $3.2 million

10. Widows — $3.1 million

