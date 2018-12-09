See a sneak peek of Oscar Isaac, Ben Affleck, and more in Triple Frontier

It almost sounds too good to be true. Some of Hollywood’s most popular actors — Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal — are all teaming up for a heist movie.

In Netflix’s Triple Frontier, this who’s who of actors portray a group of former Special Forces operatives who reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. Having previously undertaken dangerous missions for their country, this time they’re doing it for their own gain. But when events take an unexpected turn, things quickly start to spiral out of control, testing their loyalties and their moral code.

Directed by Academy Award nominee J.C. Chandor (A Most Violent Year) and co-written by Chandor and Oscar winner Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker), the film is a gritty, new heist thriller featuring some of Hollywood’s best. The trailer debuted Sunday night during an NFL game, but EW has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the cast on set.

“We’re really fortunate to have a cast that gelled together so well,” Isaac says in the footage.

Throughout the clip, many of the cast reflect on playing Special Forces operative and the level of commitment and intensity such a role requires. “It really comes down to brotherhood and camaraderie and feeling a sense of place in the world,” says Hunnam.

Meanwhile, Pascal and Hedlund close things out by comparing their antics on set and their male ensemble to being in a boy band. “They all wanted to work with me,” jokes Pascal. “I’ve always wanted to be in a boy band, and this is like being in a boy band.”

Watch the clip above for more. Triple Frontier will debut in 2019.

