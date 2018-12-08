Jason Momoa is weighing in on the mysterious Zack Snyder Cut of Justice League.

The Aquaman star was asked by MTV News about the director’s original edit of the divisive 2017 superhero film, which has become a target of fanboy fascination who have lobbied for that version of the film to be released.

“I’m obsessed with [the Snyder cut] too,” Momoa replied. “That’s just one thing that sucks with our business, where you just can’t speak your mind, but: Yeah, f–k yeah, I want to see it.”

Jason Momoa is just as obsessed with the Snyder Cut as the rest of the internet pic.twitter.com/VF8wMaudFj — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) December 7, 2018

Momoa previously explained the original cut of Justice League detailed more of Aquaman’s backstory.

“In Zack’s cut, we had it where I was with Vulko and Mera and I say that I have to go home, and they say ‘There’s a force coming,’ and I need to help,” Momoa told WSVN-TV. “And I’m like, ‘I’m going home to see my dad,’ and so I get in the back of a pickup truck, pound a bottle of something, and off he goes, the wanderer, you know what I mean? So that was kind of like the end of Justice League where I was going… and then we cut to me coming home and run into a submarine and bang oh. Then we go see pops and I think he’s just going to get rooted again; I think he’s been gone for so long it’s just him trying to kind of come back to his roots…”

Warner Bros. initially hired Snyder to direct Justice League, which was envisioned to be the first of two films. Then Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice hit theaters and was poorly received. After Synder suffered a personal tragedy, the studio turned Justice League over to The Avengers writer-director Joss Whedon for rewrites and reshoots.

It remains unclear how much completed footage of Snyder’s unfinished version of Justice League actually exists, and whether there’s even enough lying around for a release-able “cut” in the first place (which was rumored to be three hours long). But in any case, after Justice League became the lowest-grossing DCEU movie at the box office, Warner Bros. focused on the future, with James Wans’ upcoming Aquaman, the upbeat comedy Shazam!, and the eagerly anticipated sequel Wonder Woman 1984.

