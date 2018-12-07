Sister Act 3 gets back in the habit for Disney+ streaming service

Anyone with very specific memories of shouting “Salve Regina” at the top of their lungs while on a middle school choir field trip might find this news particularly interesting: 25 years after Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit debuted with one of the best sequel titles this side of Reno, Sister Act 3 is now in development for Disney’s upcoming streaming service, EW has learned.

Regina Hicks, an executive producer on HBO’s Insecure, and Karin Gist, showrunner of Fox’s Star, are penning the next chapter in what began as the saga of Deloris Van Cartier for Disney+. Plot details are currently unknown, but the biggest question remains: will Whoopi Goldberg make an official return? Sadly, it doesn’t seem that way, despite what she said in the past.

“It is our understanding that this is not a continuation and Whoopi is not involved,” a rep for the actress told EW.

Reps for Disney did not immediately respond to EW’s requests for comment.

Goldberg starred in the first Sister Act of 1992 as Deloris, a Las Vegas lounge singer who witnesses her mob boss boyfriend commit murder. She’s placed in a nunnery in witness protection and becomes Sister Mary Clarence. Maggie Smith, Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, Harvey Keitel, and the late Bill Nunn. In addition to Sister Act 2, the film spawned a Broadway musical, which featured a part for Goldberg.

Goldberg first mentioned the “different direction” for Sister Act in September on Good Morning Britain (around the 3:25 mark of the below video).

“We’ve been all over Disney begging and they’ve decided that they’re going to go in a different direction with Sister Act. So it won’t be Sister Act 3, it’ll be a brand-new rendition of Sister Act,” the EGOT winner said. “And I guess I’ll walk through a scene and that’s how they’ll say I was part of it.”

Sister Act 3 joins a number of other titles Disney hopes will build up its Disney+ streaming library. These include live-action television series around Avengers movie characters, like Loki, Scarlet Witch, Winter Soldier, and Falcon. Diego Luna and Pedro Pascal are also getting their own series based in the world of Star Wars: one on Luna’s Rogue One character and the other titled The Mandalorian.

A live-action Lady and the Tramp and Anna Kendrick’s female Santa movie are also heading to Disney+. Given all the cancellations of Marvel’s Netflix shows, some have begun to speculate whether they, too, will make the jump.

The platform is currently on track to open for subscribers in later 2019.

Variety first reported the Sister Act news.

