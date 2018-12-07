The new Men in Black are ready to go to work.

While Thor: Ragnarok buddies Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson shared dozens of behind-the-scenes set photos from their new movie, Agent H (that would be Hemsworth) shared the first official still photo from the spin-off, confirmed to be titled MIB: International.

“#FBF shooting MIB with my partner in galaxy protection @TessaThompson_x when we were ripping aliens a new one,” the actor tweeted.” From memory, this shot was taken in between set ups when we noticed some criminal activity on the streets in London. #MIBInternational We immediately drew our laser guns and took down one of the largest crime syndicates in the city. Happy to say the streets of London are now safe again. You’re welcome world.”

Alien crime syndicates, you say? Good to know.

Sony Pictures

MIB: International is directed by The Fate of the Furious and Straight Outta Compton director F. Gary Gray. The International subtitle seems appropriate for what he’s going for in the spin-off to the Will Smith-led original trilogy.

The new Men in Black, including Thompson’s Agent M, will head to the London MIB headquarters, where we’ll meet the head of U.K. operations, played by Liam Neeson.

The latest image gives moviegoers a glimpse of new guns, new suits, and new vehicles. Other pics have seen the agents traipsing through the desert, so additional locations seem to be on the docket.

Emma Thompson returns as Agent O, chief of the MIB organization, while additional characters will be played by Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Nanjiani, and Rafe Spall.

MIB: International opens in theaters on June 14, 2019.

Related Content: