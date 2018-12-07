Jason Momoa claims he hasn't worked out in a year

Aquaman

release date 12/21/18
Movie Details
type
Movie
Genre
Action Adventure
placeholder
James Hibberd
December 07, 2018 at 01:11 PM EST

Jason Momoa, a man whose muscles have muscles, claims to EW that he hasn’t actually worked out in a year.

In the exclusive video above, Amber Heard notes her Aquaman costar “loves working out,” to which Momoa replies, “absolutely f—ing not … I love rock climbing, but I do not love working out. I haven’t worked out in at least a year and it’s been awesome.”

The actor says he worked out during the filming of Aquaman, going to gym sessions with his co-star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (who plays Black Manta), but mainly to avoid getting injured when shooting intense fights and other action scenes.

We’ve assembled a timeline of shirtless Momoa photos to investigate.

Here is Momoa during the filming of 2017’s Justice League:

Warner Bros. Pictures

Now here’s Momoa while shooting Aquaman:

Jasin Boland/Warner Bros.

Here he is months after Aquaman wrapped in July.

Carlos Costas/REX/Shutterstock

And diving shirtless off a cliff the same month:

Finally, here’s Momoa on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon just last night.

Clearly, the man has really let himself go!

NBC
NBC

Aquaman opens in theaters Dec. 21.

Aquaman

type
Movie
Genre
Action Adventure
release date
12/21/18
director
James Wan
Cast
Jason Momoa,
Amber Heard,
Patrick Wilson
Complete Coverage
Aquaman

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now