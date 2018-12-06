Joe Bob Briggs teases A Very Joe Bob Christmas in new trailer

Few things have been greeted as enthusiastically by the horror community as the return of knowledgeable, carnage-obsessed film critic Joe Bob Briggs on the streaming service Shudder. Last June’s Briggs-hosted movie marathon The Last Drive-In was so popular it crashed the Shudder servers while his introduction — and interrupting — of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, among other films, on Thanksgiving Day proved an excellent alternative to staring over a turkey carcass at semi-conscious relatives.

Briggs is returning Dec. 21 with a new movie marathon titled A Very Joe Bob Christmas, a trailer for which as just been released. So, what can horror hounds expect this time around?

“We actually have four movies in a single film franchise that represent the spirit of drive-in Christmas,” says Briggs in the trailer. “And since the movies don’t make a lick of sense, you’re gonna need artificial stimulation, if you know what I mean, and I think you do. And so, we’re actually protecting your ass by encouraging you to be stupid at home, instead of going out and ending up as an episode of COPS.”

Exclusively watch the full trailer, above.

