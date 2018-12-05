Movie Crypt podcast 48-hour marathon to feature Star Wars commentaries, Gremlins director Joe Dante

Horror-loving directors Adam Green (the Hatchet slasher franchise) and Joe Lynch (Mayhem, the upcoming Point Blank) have been responsible for bringing us more moments of onscreen carnage than most filmmakers. But once a year the pair show they are softies at heart by hosting a live 48-hour version of their Movie Crypt podcast which benefits the Save a Yorkie Rescue charity.

It was previously announced that this year’s event would start Dec. 14, and Wednesday Green’s production company ArieScope Pictures released details of the lineup. The marathon’s first guest will be legendary director Joe Dante, whose credits include The Howling and both Gremlins movies. Other likely highlights include a script-reading of the late director George A. Romero’s never-produced script for The Mummy and live commentaries for all three films in the original Star Wars trilogy. As usual, Green and Lynch will be joined by the former’s own adorable Yorkshire Terrier, Arwen.

The 3rd Annual Movie Crypt 48-Hour Live Marathon to Save the Yorkies will be available to hear at the Ariescope website. Save a Yorkie Rescue is a non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to helping homeless, abandoned, neglected, and abused Yorkshire Terriers. Listeners can make donations via the event’s GoFundMe page or bid on “Arwen’s silent auction,” the link to which will be posted during the marathon.

Learn more about this year’s marathon at the ArieScope website and see the just-released poster for the event, by Stephen Sharar and Joshua Werner, above.

