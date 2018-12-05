Black Panther, Saturday Night Live among most tweeted entertainment of 2018

Movie studios and television networks are constantly chasing that social media juice. In 2018, Black Panther and Saturday Night Live got it.

Twitter released its annual data compiled around the most tweeted events, people, and entertainment of the year. Given that we are Entertainment Weekly, we’ll focus more on the latter.

Black Panther was the most talked about movie on the social media platform, though the Walt Disney Company pretty much dominated the film space. Avengers: Infinity War (from Disney’s Marvel Studios), Incredibles 2 (from Disney’s Pixar), and Star Wars: The Last Jedi (from Disney’s Lucasfilm) followed in the second, third, and fourth spots.

Other big tweet-bait titles from Hollywood include Deadpool 2 (the highly anticipated sequel to the R-rated superhero chimichanga fest), Love, Simon (the first mass-released film with a LGBTQ teen lead), and Crazy Rich Asians (the first film with an entirely Asian lead cast since The Joy Luck Club).

Whether it was Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump impression or Pete Davidson’s short-lived engagement to Ariana Grande, SNL was the most tweeted TV program, followed by Roseanne, Grey’s Anatomy, and The Walking Dead.

Game of Thrones, which topped the Twitter pack last year, dropped a few notches (it also dropped out of first place on Reddit). It still made the top 10, which is impressive when you consider there wasn’t a season this year.

For music, 2018 was the year K-pop group BTS was more tweeted than Kanye West, Grande, and Beyoncé. Also, Cardi B (one of EW’s Entertainers of the Year) was more tweeted about than Nicki Minaj, both of whom had beef this year.

See more Twitter data for the year in entertainment.

The most Tweeted about celebrities:

BTS (@BTS_twt)

LeBron James (@KingJames)

Kanye West (@KanyeWest)

Drake (@Drake)

EXO (@weareoneEXO)

Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande)

Cardi B (@iamCardiB)

Beyonce (@Beyonce)

Park Ji-min (@jiminpark07)

Nicki Minaj (@NickiMinaj)

The most Tweeted about movies:

Black Panther

The Avengers: Infinity War

The Incredibles 2

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Deadpool 2

Love, Simon

A Wrinkle in Time

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Crazy Rich Asians

The Shape of Water

The most Tweeted about TV Shows:

Saturday Night Live

Roseanne

Grey’s Anatomy

The Walking Dead

Big Brother

The Voice

Live PD

Supernatural

Game of Thrones

Riverdale

The most Tweeted about streaming shows :

13 Reasons Why

Stranger Things

Black Mirror

Queer Eye

The Handmaid’s Tale

The most Tweeted about musicians:

BTS (@BTS_twt)

Kanye West (@KanyeWest)

Drake (@Drake)

EXO (@weareoneEXO)

Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande)

Cardi B (@iamCardiB)

Beyonce (@Beyonce)

Park Ji-min (@jiminpark07)

Nicki Minaj (@NickiMinaj)

Rihanna (@Rihanna)

Related content: