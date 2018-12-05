Black Panther, Saturday Night Live among most tweeted entertainment of 2018

Movie studios and television networks are constantly chasing that social media juice. In 2018, Black Panther and Saturday Night Live got it.
Twitter released its annual data compiled around the most tweeted events, people, and entertainment of the year. Given that we are Entertainment Weekly, we’ll focus more on the latter.
Black Panther was the most talked about movie on the social media platform, though the Walt Disney Company pretty much dominated the film space. Avengers: Infinity War (from Disney’s Marvel Studios), Incredibles 2 (from Disney’s Pixar), and Star Wars: The Last Jedi (from Disney’s Lucasfilm) followed in the second, third, and fourth spots.
Other big tweet-bait titles from Hollywood include Deadpool 2 (the highly anticipated sequel to the R-rated superhero chimichanga fest), Love, Simon (the first mass-released film with a LGBTQ teen lead), and Crazy Rich Asians (the first film with an entirely Asian lead cast since The Joy Luck Club).
Whether it was Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump impression or Pete Davidson’s short-lived engagement to Ariana Grande, SNL was the most tweeted TV program, followed by Roseanne, Grey’s Anatomy, and The Walking Dead.
Game of Thrones, which topped the Twitter pack last year, dropped a few notches (it also dropped out of first place on Reddit). It still made the top 10, which is impressive when you consider there wasn’t a season this year.
For music, 2018 was the year K-pop group BTS was more tweeted than Kanye West, Grande, and Beyoncé. Also, Cardi B (one of EW’s Entertainers of the Year) was more tweeted about than Nicki Minaj, both of whom had beef this year.
The most Tweeted about celebrities:
BTS (@BTS_twt)
LeBron James (@KingJames)
Kanye West (@KanyeWest)
Drake (@Drake)
EXO (@weareoneEXO)
Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande)
Cardi B (@iamCardiB)
Beyonce (@Beyonce)
Park Ji-min (@jiminpark07)
Nicki Minaj (@NickiMinaj)
The most Tweeted about movies:
Black Panther
The Avengers: Infinity War
The Incredibles 2
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Deadpool 2
Love, Simon
A Wrinkle in Time
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Crazy Rich Asians
The Shape of Water
The most Tweeted about TV Shows:
Saturday Night Live
Roseanne
Grey’s Anatomy
The Walking Dead
Big Brother
The Voice
Live PD
Supernatural
Game of Thrones
Riverdale
The most Tweeted about streaming shows :
13 Reasons Why
Stranger Things
Black Mirror
Queer Eye
The Handmaid’s Tale
The most Tweeted about musicians:
BTS (@BTS_twt)
Kanye West (@KanyeWest)
Drake (@Drake)
EXO (@weareoneEXO)
Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande)
Cardi B (@iamCardiB)
Beyonce (@Beyonce)
Park Ji-min (@jiminpark07)
Nicki Minaj (@NickiMinaj)
Rihanna (@Rihanna)
