See Regina King's award-winning If Beale Street Could Talk performance in emotional clip

Regina King is sharing the love in her new film If Beale Street Could Talk.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from the acclaimed drama, the 47-year-old actress stars as Sharon Rivers, the mother of Tish who is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Alonzo “Fonny” Hunt.

Sharon decides to break the news to Tish’s father, Joseph, during an intimate gathering at their home. As Joseph begins to pour wine for himself, Sharon, Tish and their other daughter, Ernestine, Sharon gently breaks the news.

“Not too much for Tish,” Sharon tells her husband as he pours the beverage.

Pausing and looking surprised, Joseph follows her direction and says, “All right. What’s going on?”

Sitting down, Sharon explains, “This is a sacrament and no, I ain’t lost my mind.”

“We are drinking to new life,” she continues. “Tish is going to have Fonny’s baby.”

Looking shocked, Joseph can only stare at Tish with an open mouth. Sharon turns to him and says, “Drink.”

Directed by Oscar winner Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk takes place in the early 1970s Harlem and follows Tish and Fonny as they fall in love and prepare to marry.

Friends since childhood, the two plan their future together but their dreams are derailed when Fonny is arrested for a crime he did not commit.

King recently won the best supporting actress award for the film at the New York Film Critics Circle and the National Board of Review.

The film was written and directed by Jenkins (Moonlight) and also stars Kiki Layne as Tish, Stephan James as Fonny, Colman Domingo as Joseph, Teyonah Parris as Ernestine. It also stars Diego Luna, Finn Wittrock, Pedro Pascal, and Dave Franco.

If Beale Street Could Talk is in theaters Dec. 14.

