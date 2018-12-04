Margot Robbie explains the Fantabulous long Birds of Prey title

Yes, Margot Robbie confirmed to Jimmy Fallon that Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is indeed the name of her upcoming Harley Quinn movie spin-off. It’s not exactly SEO friendly, but some have already pointed out its similarity to Birdman or (the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance). Robbie mentioned to Fallon how she always wanted a long title, like the 2013 film The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out a Window and Disappeared. In any case, the point of it, she explained, is to help set the tone of the movie.

Joker (by way of Heath Ledger) once said, “Why so serious?” Well, this won’t be so serious.

“It’s not a very serious movie so we thought the title should reflect that,” Robbie told the Tonight Show host on Monday’s episode. “Birds of Prey makes it sound really serious and that’s kind of like Harley adding her, ‘Don’t worry, I’m in this too.'”

The films of the DC Extended Universe got flack in the past for the dark tone given to these comic book heroes with Man of Steel and Batman v Superman. That changed as the movies progressed through Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, the upcoming Aquaman, and now this.

Robbie’s explanation of the title serving as a nod to the audience from Harley herself, might also imply there’s some fourth-wall breaking going on, a la Deadpool. But that we’ll have to wait and see to confirm.

“I love a long title,” Robbie said. “I actually said that when we were thinking of the title. You know what’s a great title? Did you ever see The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out a Window and Disappeared? Long title, but I love it.”

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), directed by Cathy Yan based on a script by Christina Hodson, will start filming “early next year,” according to the lead actress.

Robbie’s Harley is said to be joined by Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, and Ewan McGregor as villain Black Mask.

The film is currently scheduled for theaters on Feb. 7, 2020.

