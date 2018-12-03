Godzilla: King of the Monsters director announces timing of trailer drop

Like the big lizard himself, there has been some uncertainty as to when we would see the next trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters (out May 31). On Saturday, it was widely reported that the promo clip would be released this week. It was then reported that fans would have to wait a little longer to see the trailer for the film, which stars Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, and Kyle Chandler, among others.

Today, the film’s director and co-writer Michael Dougherty clarified matters on Twitter, first confirming that the trailer would come out this week and later announcing that it would “drop Sunday, Dec 9th at Brazil Comic-Con. From Godzilla’s lips to your ears.”

About five years have passed in Godzilla: King of the Monsters (out May 31, 2019) since the events depicted in 2014’s Godzilla. Which isn’t nearly enough time for people to stop freaking out about the discovery that they share the planet with a gargantuan lizard.

“The world is reacting to Godzilla in the same way we would react to any other terrifying incident, in that we are overreacting,” Dougherty told EW, earlier this year. “Godzilla hasn’t been seen since that destructive finale, “but there’s paranoia and endless speculation about whether he is the only one out there or whether we’re threatened by others like his kind.”

King of the Monsters makes it enormously clear that there are other big beasts, notably the three-headed King Ghidorah, the giant insect Mothra, and another flying monster, Rodan, who in the original Japanese movies could create hurricane-force winds.

“Rodan’s been kind of a sidekick character, but I’ve always had a soft spot for him,” said Dougherty. “In a lot of ways he’s more powerful than Godzilla. He’s like this winged A-bomb. I think we’ve done him justice.”

See Dougherty’s tweets below.

The @GodzillaMovie trailer will drop Sunday Dec 9th at Brazil Comic Con. From Godzilla’s lips to your ears… pic.twitter.com/Y7Stom9nd1 — Mike Dougherty 🎅🏻👹 (@Mike_Dougherty) December 4, 2018

