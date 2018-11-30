Watch all the new Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventure animated shorts

Star Wars has released a series of animated shorts that provide a new perspective to some classic scenes.

In the Galaxy of Adventure videos released Friday, we get to see sometimes comic, sometimes surprisingly dark takes on moments from the lives of Darth Vader, R2-D2, Chewbacca, and Luke Skywalker.

More of the micro-shorts are on the way, but for now Lucasfilm has released six of them. Here’s the full rundown.

Luke Skywalker — The Journey Begins

In the first of the shorts, we see young Luke on Tatoonine, again dreaming of adventure beyond the glare of the desert world’s twin suns.

By way of audio from 1977’s original Star Wars, featuring dialogue between Mark Hamill and Alec Guinness, we see Obi-Wan Kenobi give Luke his father’s lightsaber (but not his father’s story).

The video shows us what runs through Luke’s imagination the first time he lays hands on the weapon of a Jedi knight.

Darth Vader — Power of the Dark Side

Strangely, the joy Luke feels at holding Anakin Skywalker’s blue lightsaber is reflected in this more ominous short, featuring Darth Vader cutting his way through a hallway of rebel soldiers.

This one includes audio of James Earl Jones from The Empire Strikes Back (“All too easy”), but it presents a new take on a memorable scene from Rogue One, crossed with his entry into Princess Leia’s blockade runner in the first Star Wars.

Luke vs. the Tampa — Cavern Escape

Another variation on a scene we saw in the films, this one presents a new perspective on Luke’s escape from an abominable predator on the ice world of Hoth in The Empire Strikes Back.

Since these shorts are aimed at introducing little kids to the Star Wars galaxy (while giving older fans a storybook-stylized variation on sequences they know well) this short eliminates some of the gruesomeness of the original scene.

R2-D2 — A Loyal Droid

How nice is it to hear the voice of Carrie Fisher again, even though we’ve heard this secret recording before?

This short recreates R2 and C-3PO’s harrowing escape from the blockade runner, showing them perilously close to Darth Vader as he storms aboard the ship looking for the Death Star plans Leia has hidden on the astromech droid.

Chewbacca — The Trusty Co-Pilot

This one features repurposed audio of Harrison Ford in various stages of Millennium Falcon repair from the original movies as he and Chewie dash through the ship trying to reactivate its hyperdrive.

Breathing down their necks is an Imperial Star Destroyer, but this short incorporates some Looney Tunes-style humor as they pop out of doors and drawers trying to fix what has become discombobulated within the fastest ship in the galaxy.

Where would Han be without Chewie’s helpful rage?

Darth Vader — Might of the Empire

The final new short returns us to Darth Vader, with the masked lord of the Sith assessing the legions of stormtroopers, AT-ATs, and TIE fighters amassed on his fleet of Star Destroyers.

This one conveys the overwhelming odds the Rebels face in battling against the Dark Side. “It will be a day long remembered,” Vader intones.

