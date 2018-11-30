Ron Perlman almost ruined Sigourney Weaver's half-court shot in Alien: Resurrection

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Ron Perlman has had a long and successful career, perhaps best-known for playing the titular role in the original Hellboy franchise, but he wasn’t always as… professional as he is today.

Perlman sat down with Lola Ogunnaike, host of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, and told her how he almost ruined Sigourney Weaver’s perfect shot while playing Johner in Alien: Resurrection.

In the memorable scene where Weaver’s Ripley makes a half-court shot with her back to the net, Perlman told Ogunnaike that Weaver actually made that shot. “First time. Nothing but net. As you saw it. No camera tricks, no nothin’,” he said.

If it sounds unbelievable, it was for Perlman too. “I watched her training for this sequence, and they were rehearsing this for a month. She never made it once.”

So you can imagine his surprise when she actually nailed the shot once filming came around. Perlman, understandably, freaked out. “And they yell ‘Cut!’ And everybody on the set was white. Instead of being celebratory they were like, ‘Holy f—, Ron just ruined this magical thing.’ Because I was in the shot and there was nothing to cut to,” Perlman said.

It was a close call, but luckily there were able to cut just before Perlman’s reaction and salvage the shot. Watch the clip above for his full hilarious reaction.

